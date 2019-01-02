$35,000 Reward Offered For 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Killer

Houston is still reeling after a 7-year-old girl was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday. Now a journalist and civil rights attorney are teaming up to offer a reward for her killer.

Journalist Shaun King and civil rights attorney Lee Merritt have come together to offer a $35,000 reward to find the man who shot and killed Jazmine Barnes Sunday.

Barnes was with her mother and siblings on Sunday when her mother, LaPortia Washington, had taken them to the store to get coffee when a man in a 4-door red pickup truck pulled alongside them and opened fire. Barnes died at the scene. Her mother has been hospitalized since the shooting. The shooter is described as a white male in his 40s, with a beard. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. His motive is unknown.

Listen. I have $35,000 in cash for the person who turns in the murderer of 7 year old Jazmine Barnes. You can contact me confidentially. And I can give you the money without anyone knowing it was you. Contact me at shaunking@gmail.com or the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. pic.twitter.com/PDUsgUyHLU — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 1, 2019

The mother of #JazmineBarnes on the fatal shooting of her 7-year old daughter. Killer pulled up to the family in his red truck and fired shots directly into their car. Jazmine died at the scene. Dec 30. Houston. Murderer is a white male, 40s and is still at large. #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/OlDWJ0DPOO — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 2, 2019

“He took away an innocent child. She did not deserve this. She did not deserve this at all,” Washington said from her hospital bed.

“I just want anybody, whoever out there that knows anything about the murder of my daughter, please step up as if it were your own,” Jazmine’s father, Christopher Cevilla, told reporters. Cevilla has created a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses for Barnes.

“We’re not going to rule anything out. At this point, our focus is identifying who the shooter is and locating him and after that we can determine motive,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Investigators ask all residents in the Wallisville Rd/E. Sam Houston Pwky area to review security video from the morning of 12/30. Looking for a red 4-door pickup involved in the fatal shooting of Jazmine Barnes, age 7. Call 713-274-9100 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 31, 2018

