Chaka Khan Gives Back To The Homeless In L.A. [VIDEOS]

Lincoln Center Fashion Gala - An Evening Honoring Coach

Source: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com / WENN

Chaka Khan might be a successful Grammy Award winner, but she recently took time off from music to give back to the community. On social media the singer shared videos of her setting up a space where homeless children, men and women could not only get food, but haircuts and more.

Moreover in one of the videos it shows Chaka holding a baby, covering the child with a blanket and giving the baby kisses.

She said, “Just breaks my heart to see babies having to live in these conditions.”

This is the season where many give back and helping them in any way she could truly filled Chaka’s heart.

In another tweet she said, “Downtown on SkidRow with the @BrownBagLady_ on #Christmas morning giving back to those in need. These warm meals & essentials are just a little, but much-needed to these forgotten souls in the City of Angels that should do more. #HelptheHomeless.”

