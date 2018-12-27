Black Marriott Exec Was Compared To ‘Buckwheat,’ Told To Dance For Colleagues, Lawsuit Alleges

According to NBC News, A former sales executive for Marriott Vacations Worldwide alleges in a lawsuit that he was told to dance during meetings as entertainment for other employees and a photo of the character Buckwheat was used to represent him during a team building exercise.
Daryl Robinson is suing for unlawful race discrimination, unlawful race harassment, failure to prevent race discrimination and harassment and retaliation for opposing forbidden practices.
In Febuary 2017 Robinson began working as a sales executive with Marriott selling timeshares to vacation properties, he was the only Black employee in the office.
In the suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, Robinson alleges that he was asked on multiple occasions to dance by a director of sales during sales meetings, usually to music by Michael Jackson.
On another occasion, the director of sales reportedly complimented most of the staff by saying “we have a good-looking crew” or related comments. The director of sales then looked at Robinson and allegedly said, “Daryl looks ready to breakdance.”
Robinson said his co-workers laughed at the remark and he was “completely humiliated, dejected and felt completely defeated.”
Robinson’s attorney, John Dalton, told NBC News on that Robinson was singled out and embarrassed while at his offices in California.
“Admittedly, one time, he did get up and dance,” Dalton said. “There were a number of times he was asked and he was like, ‘No, no thanks.’ And when he did get up, he was the new guy. He didn’t want to make waves.”
At another meeting, when Robinson did not submit a baby photo of himself to use for a team building exercise centered around how well employees knew one another, a colleague displayed a photo of “Little Rascals” character Buckwheat and asked the team: “Who do you guys think this is?”
According to Robinson he had informed his boss that he wouldn’t be able to bring in a baby picture. That’s when she allegedly said that she’d use a photo of Buckwheat instead.
He claims that he told her that the character was stereotypically racist, degrading to African-Americans and would be inappropriate and offensive to him if she used it but she did anyway.
That incident brought hum to tears hand his colleges did apologize.
Robinson’s doctor reportedly put him on a medical leave because of his anxiety, his attorney said. Robinson resigned from the company on Jan. 1, 2018.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide spokesman Ed Kinney told NBC News: “We are aware of the allegations of this suit but as a policy, do not comment on legal issues and matters.”
Robinson is reportedly seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, according to the suit.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]
8 thoughts on “Black Marriott Exec Was Compared To ‘Buckwheat,’ Told To Dance For Colleagues, Lawsuit Alleges”
WAKE UP BROS&SISTERS don”T play the WHITE DEVILS game.If you feel discredited
REPORT IT. That is why they have HR.Don”t worry abt makin waves think abt your DIGNITY!!!!! BE PROUD TO A BLACK MAN!!!!!!! POWER TO THE PEOPLE!!!!!!!!
I hope he receives justice,
Btw, know comment about this story from Mac Dic!?
Oops
Must have been a young brother who didn’t know how to or didn’t have a mentor. He was flat out humiliated. I hope he wins his lawsuit against Marriott. That is part of their fabric. Now those fools have zero blacks at the table; so I imagine they pulled out their sheets and secret klan handshake. This is why as hard as it seems, we need to stand up our own businesses that caters to minorities. Call their klan police on them when they misbehave in our establishments, and don’t give 2 f’s if they never show up again. We’re giving racists our money.
They should have called Kanye if they wanted a buckwheat dancer. Maybe he’ll dance for them in his “Blexit” t-shirt.
Leslie My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour…
Try it yourself . See More
That one time that he did get up and dance in order “…not to make waves” is what solidified to these bigots how they could treat him! We can’t be afraid of “making waves” when it comes to this type of blatant distract and racism! This man let these assholes run him out of a good-paying position-he let them break him, and I’m sure there was no severance package to compensate him for his “untimely (albeit orchestrated) departure”. Humph, I’ll be damned!
I meant *disrespect, not “distract”.
I guess when you are the “token Negro” white folks expect you to ENTERTAIN their asses.
SUE THESE RACIST FUCKING TURDS!!!!!!!!!!!