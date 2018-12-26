24 hours before he cooked the Oklahoma City Thunder to the tune of 41 points in a 113-109 W on Christmas Day, James Harden did his duties as Santa Claus for a group of underprivileged children.

Through his James Harden Foundation, the MVP brought 70 kids along for a full-on shopping spree at a Target located in Pearland, giving the families gift cards and shutting the store down to have to themselves.

Each gift card had a couple hundred dollars on it according to TMZ and most of the kids had no idea that they were going on a shopping spree on Christmas Eve, much less with Harden.

Good deeds by good people.

James Harden Took 70 Kids On A Target Shopping Spree For Christmas was originally published on theboxhouston.com

