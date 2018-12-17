Want to learn how to strengthen your upper and lower body all in one exercise? This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier is focusing in that area with squat/standing front raises, curtsy lunges and bent over rows. Watch her demonstration up top and follow the instructions at home in three rounds of 15 reps, each.
Ready? Let’s move!
Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Curtsy Lunge was originally published on getuperica.com