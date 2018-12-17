Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Curtsy Lunge

Want to learn how to strengthen your upper and lower body all in one exercise? This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier is focusing in that area with squat/standing front raises, curtsy lunges and bent over rows. Watch her demonstration up top and follow the instructions at home in three rounds of 15 reps, each.

Ready? Let’s move!

