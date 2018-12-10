If you were wondering if standing in Houston traffic was costing you money then you’d be right. According to the Houston Business Journal and a study conducted by EducatedDriver.org, Houston has the second-most expensive commute for workers in the country over one’s lifetime.

On average, Houston-area workers commute 24 miles roundtrip a day. Factor in a 45-year career for those who drive sedans and that tallies up to almost $170,000 spent on gas, car maintenance and more just to get to and from work. By comparison, minivan drivers pack in almost $180,000 over a lifetime while SUV drivers clock in well over $200K at $212,189.

Houston tied with Dallas for No. 2 with both cities averaging $174,314 in costs for commuting over a lifetime. The number one most expensive commute in the United States? It’s not in California. It’s actually Atlanta. Drivers commute an average of 26 miles everyday, tallying up $10,000 higher per metric for sedans, minivans and SUVs.

Houston, Dallas Named No. 2 Most Expensive Commutes In America was originally published on theboxhouston.com

