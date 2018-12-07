People Magazine reports that Michelle Williams and Chad Johnson have called it quits!
The Destiny’s Child singer made the announcement in via Instagram Story on Friday morning the same day she dropped her latest single, “Fearless.”
“I still remain fearless,” she wrote in simple white text on a black background. “I guess I still remain single! Things didn’t work out. The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don’t wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry. #FEARLESS”
Williams and Johnson, 40, announced their engagement in April.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
4 thoughts on “Michelle And Chad Are Over!”
Whatever the reason…..good.
I knew this fake made for Hollywood swirl wouldn’t last! They were simply moving way too fast, when her white knight made the comment about Michelle “taking her meds” I knew right away this was a disaster on the horizon. She’s had at least two bouts of severe depression since meeting Chad. It’s unfortunate that women like Michelle and Halle Berry have emotional problems that keep leading them into bad relationships. He was only using her anyway.
I think HE really dodged a bullet to be honest. Have watched the show on OWN and Michelle really needs to get some help for her issues. I could see this coming. This man really loves her and it has NOTHING to do with color. Love is love. But if you have mental issues you will always sabotage your own happiness. Wishing both of them the very best.
Michelle just dodged a bullet!