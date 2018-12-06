CLOSE
Q-Tip Reveals His Mother Has Alzheimer’s And Dementia, Becomes Her Caretaker

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

Q-Tip took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that he’s dedicating the next episode of his Beats 1 show “Abstract Radio” to his mother, who suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“This weekend on Abstract Radio, I’ll be doing a special show dedicated to my mother,” he said in a video. “It’s her birthday on Dec. 9. Shouts out to all the sag’s out there. My mother suffers with dementia and Alzheimer’s. So I’m going to be playing a lot of her favorite songs. The dedication is not only to my mother, but all those out there who suffer with dementia and the families who have to deal with or take care of a loved one who suffers with dementia.”

The rapper is pretty low-key about his personal life but, as his mother’s caregiver, he stressed how enlightening the experience has been.

“I take care of my mother and being able to wake up with her every day and take care of her has been eye-opening and inspirational,” he said. “So I hope that this show is inspirational to you. Mom, I love you so much and this show is not enough to express that.”

