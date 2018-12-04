Cece Winans Releases First Christmas Album In 20 Years!

Pick a Winans, any Winans and you cannot go wrong because they are all very talented, both individually and collectively. CeCe Winans has once again teamed up with her son, Alvin Love III, who helped her win two Grammy Awards earlier this year, to brings us, Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album.

It is CeCe’s first solo Christmas album in nearly 20 years.

There are 10 songs on the album, five new ones written by CeCe’s son, Alvin and five Christmas standards. Let me just say I have already listened to the album twice. The title song, “Something’s Happening,” is a melodic song that had me swaying from side to side, while it spoke about Christ being born and new life being what is happening. Something’s Happening is a tune that sucks you in to the something that is happening.

“This World Will Never Be the Same,” also written by Alvin Love III, is a slow magical sounding, deliberately sang song that exclaims how the world has changed for anyone who believes in Christ. CeCe almost sounds angelic.

Both “Giving Season” and “The Grace of the Father” are upbeat songs that made me feel like skipping. Giving Season is so full of life and energy that it may actually put you in a giving spirit. The Grace of the Father began with an almost throwback upbeat oldies type feel and winded way down at the end, but it worked.

The fifth original song, also written by CeCe’s son Alvin, is “It’s Christmas,” another upbeat song that speaks to the things that make Christmas Christmas: traffic jams, Christmas music, going to the store to buy Christmas dinner, etc.

If you are not in the mood for Christmas before you hear It’s Christmas, you may be more in the mood afterwards. It has that kind of pull on you. Check out the “It’s Christmas” video below and see if you don’t agree.

I think CeCe and Alvin are on to something with the five original songs that are included on this latest Christmas album. Her voice is perfect for them, but CeCe’s voice is perfect for anything, including the five standards that are included on the Something’s Happening Christmas album.

The classics, “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day,’ “Feliz Navidad/O Holy Night” and “Silent Night” are also included on the album.

If you are a CeCe Winans fan or just a fan of Christmas music, you may want to give Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album, a listen.

