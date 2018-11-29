CLOSE
Woman Who Told Cops Boyfriend Shot Himself Pleads Guilty In His Death

                                 (Kenner Police via Nola.com)

A woman who originally told police that her boyfriend shot himself on Christmas eve 2017 has admitted to firing the fatal shot.

Dominique Wix, 30, pleaded guilty Tuesday (Nov. 27) to negligent homicide in the death of Akoya Skeith-Teal, 25, according to Nola.com. 

Skeith-Teal passed away from a gunshot wound to his abdomen on Dec. 24, 2017, in his bedroom police said.

Wix reportedly told investigators her boyfriend had been removing a pistol from his waistband when the gun accidentally went off. But an autopsy determined that Skeith-Teal couldn’t possibly have fired the weapon, according to authorities.

When police re-interviewed Wix, she admitted making up the story about the accidental shooting.

Wix told police she and Skeith-Teal had been “playing” around when he made an aggressive move in her direction while he had a pistol in his waistband, according to Nola.com. Wix reportedly grabbed her own gun, a 9mm pistol, pointed it at Skeith-Teak and shot him.

Wix has been charged with negligent homicide and pleaded guilty. The maximum sentence for negligent homicide is five years. She is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 23.

murder , New Orleans

