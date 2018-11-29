CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

L’Oréal Sued By Former Exec Over Racial Discrimination & Toxic Workplace

Leave a comment

Former L’Oréal marketing vice president Amanda Johnson has launched a lawsuit against the beauty company alleging racial discrimination, The YBF reports.

The suit states that “Johnson quickly learned the ugly truth about the beauty giant, including witnessing a male executive openly watching pornography during a business meeting; sex-fueled parties at luxury European hotels during work trips; and racist hostility from the highest levels of management,” an excerpt from the suit reads (via DailyMail).

She said she was fired in retaliation for filing a complaint against fellow Vice President Nicolas Krafft, whom she felt physically threatened by. Also in the suit, Johnson described how her boss Rada “host drunken parties, showing favoritism toward young g** male employees, during business trips. One night in Rome, Johnson said Rada told her to ‘go and flirt’ with a group of young male employees and bring them to Rada’s hotel room.”

Rada is also accused of watching pornography during a meeting.

According to the report, Johnson is suing for all earnings she would have received, as well as compensatory and punitive damages. She also wants the company to “be permanently restrained from such workplace violations, that the company makes sure the effects of such violations do not continue to affect her employment opportunities.”

L’Oréal addressed Johnson’s claims in a statement to DailyMail: 

“Amanda Johnson was fired for a pattern of unprofessional conduct that surfaced during her final months at the company, including what in our view was abusive and threatening behavior toward colleagues, serious lapses in judgment, and declining performance.”

“After she was let go, Ms. Johnson raised some alarming allegations about her manager and certain co-workers through a lawyer.”

“We took her allegations seriously and investigated them all with great care, as they had not been reported to Human Resources when she was with the company. We interviewed those at the company who would have been in a position to corroborate the alleged behaviors of her manager and co-workers, including those that Ms. Johnson identified as witnesses,” the statement continued.

Johnson’s lawyers fired back at the company:

“L’Oréal’s public response to Ms. Johnson’s complaint shows that the company holds underrepresented minorities to a different standard in all respects. L’Oréal again has wrongfully tried to discredit and punish the victim, an African-American woman, by choosing to accept a false version of events as told by a few white employees on its payroll.

L’Oréal’s so-called ‘investigation’ conducted ‘with great care’ did not even include asking Ms. Johnson for her side of the story.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

lawsuit , makeup

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

One thought on “L’Oréal Sued By Former Exec Over Racial Discrimination & Toxic Workplace

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close