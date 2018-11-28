Will Rueben Foster Ever Play In The NFL Again?

CLOSE
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Coach Jay Gruden says that Washington’s NFL team  will continue to investigate Rueben Foster’s legal problems amid the outcry from signing the linebacker following his domestic violence arrest.

Gruden said Wednesday there is “no guarantee” Foster ever plays for Washington.

 

 

The 24-year-old Foster was arrested Saturday night at San Francisco’s team hotel in Tampa and charged with one count of first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence. Washington was the only team to put in a claim for Foster after he was released from the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday morning.

 

Gruden said after practice Wednesday the organization did not speak to the victim. He says the Redskins spoke “a little bit” to Tampa police and would continue to look into Foster’s situation at the same time as the NFL holds its investigation.

Foster reported to the team’s facility on Wednesday but is on the Commissioner Exempt list and while on it, he cannot practice or attend games.

 

Domestic Violence , Rueben Foster , Washington NFL team

Close