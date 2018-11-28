Social Media Users Troll Dwyane Wade For Kissing His Daughter On The Lips

Social media users are in an uproar over photos of celebrity dads Dwyane Wade and David Beckham kissing their daughters on the lips.

“Is it wrong to kiss your children on the lips?” An Us Weekly writer asked after reading the angry comments under photos of the two superstar athletes showing affection for their daughters.

In one photo, the soccer champ is seen pecking his 7-year-old daughter Harper on the lips.

Many angry folks responded by saying “This is not appropriate” and “not on the lips!”

Piers Morgan even slammed Beckham as “creepy” and “weird” for how he showed affection to his youngest child.

“It’s just weird right? Who does that with their kids? Who kisses their kids on the lips,” he said on “Good Morning Britain.”

Co-host Susanna Reid suggested celebrities not post pictures such as this online if they don’t want “the scrutiny”.

Viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Piers’ opinion.

One wrote: “@GMB I agree with Piers 99.9% on all his crusades but have to disagree on this occasion. My 7 year old daughter regularly kisses me on the lips and that’s her way of showing her love and affection for her parents I don’t see anything wrong with this.”

Another commented: “#GMB Pierce Morgan I think u must have had an aunty that puckered up to u as a kid. David B is just sharing a tender moment with his little girl. Plus, she may have had a important life event. Which deserved a big kiss. When there young…a kiss is just a kiss.”

A third shared: “@piersmorgan if you think what Harper and David is weird I worry at the state of your mind . Was you damaged as a child or was you ignored ?? #gmb@susannareid100“

Meanwhile, similar criticism was going down on Gabrielle Union’s Instagram page where she posted a photo of her husband, Dwyane, kissing his daughter, Kaavia James.

One IG user wrote: “Don’t be kissing the baby in the mouth germs too soon for that @gabunion @dwyanewade”. Another user wrote, “adult germs whether it be parents or not can be more dangerous for newborns immune system to fight off.”

As noted by sandrarose.com, another reminded the power couple of a news report about an infant who contracted viral meningitis and after being kissed by an infected family member.

