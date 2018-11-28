Salim Akil Accused Of Domestic Violence In Lawsuit…But Not By His Wife

Salim Akil and his wife Mara Brock Akil have been one of television’s most successful writing and directing teams working on everything from Girlfriends to The Game to Being Mary Jane to their two current hit shows Black Lightning and Love Is…on OWN.

That personal and professional partnership is now in jeopardy as Salim has been accused not just of infidelity but of domestic violence and stealing a show idea in a devastating lawsuit.

Actress Amber Dixon Brenner, who has been married to film editor David Brenner since 2006, alleges a decade-long sexual relationship with Akil, who has been married to Mara since 1999. She says their sexual encounters often came with physical and emotional abuse and he stole some fundamental concepts for Love Is...from her, an idea she says that developed from their own volatile relationship.

You can read the entire lawsuit here. WARNING: Graphic sexual/abuse details.

