National Board Of Review Names ‘Green Book’ Year’s Best Film

(Universal Pictures via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Board of Review has named the feel-good road-trip drama “Green Book” the best film of the year, and its star, Viggo Mortensen, best actor.

The awards announced Thursday gave “Green Book” a much-needed jolt. The film was declared an Oscar favorite after taking the audience award at the Toronto International Film Festival, but it has struggled to latch on at the box office.

“A Star Is Born” also took several top awards, including best director for Bradley Cooper, best actress for Lady Gaga and best supporting actor for Sam Elliott.

Barry Jenkins’ James Baldwin adaptation “If Beale Street Could Talk” took prizes for Jenkins’ screenplay and for Regina King’s supporting performance.

The awards will be handed out in a gala in New York on January 8.

