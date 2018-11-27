“Diff’rent Strokes” star Todd Bridges was knocked out in an altercation with a neighbor, according to TMZ, and the blow was caught on camera — see the clip above.
According to the site, Bridges was helping his wheelchair-bound neighbor evict a woman from his house in the San Fernando Valley. Things escalated quickly when Todd and the woman’s boyfriend got into a verbal altercation, and Bridges got sucker punched and laid out.
The 53-year-old was dazed and confused after the punch.
“For a while, I was actually speaking with a crooked mouth,” Bridges told NBC4 when discussing the viral video that recently went public — the incident occurred seven months ago.
The guy who served the violent blow fled the scene, and no police report was filed.
“It stunned me because I didn’t realize I was hit until I was on the ground,” Bridges said. The actor said he never pressed charges because he doesn’t know who hit him and cannot provide a description.
“Supposedly, somebody decided to sell it, I guess,” Bridges said when asked why the video had surfaced seven months later.
“It doesn’t make me angry, but what I don’t like about it is the fact that my children have to see this, and that’s not good…I always pride myself on trying to do the right thing. I don’t believe in fighting. I believe in talking and communicating.”
Bridges says he’ll think twice before attempting to help anyone in the future.
“I’m 53. I don’t want to fight anybody. I just want to talk.”
He also told TMZ in a statement … “No one likes to be sucker punched, but I am glad that I was there to help my neighbor, who was faced with a potentially dangerous situation.”
Todd added, “Much rather it was me, and not my neighbor.”
One thought on “‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Star Todd Bridges Gets Knocked Out Trying To Mediate Neighbor Dispute”
Dayum nicc@ got layerd out by Arnold