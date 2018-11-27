‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Star Todd Bridges Gets Knocked Out Trying To Mediate Neighbor Dispute

“Diff’rent Strokes” star Todd Bridges was knocked out in an altercation with a neighbor, according to TMZ, and the blow was caught on camera — see the clip above.

According to the site, Bridges was helping his wheelchair-bound neighbor evict a woman from his house in the San Fernando Valley. Things escalated quickly when Todd and the woman’s boyfriend got into a verbal altercation, and Bridges got sucker punched and laid out.

The 53-year-old was dazed and confused after the punch.

“For a while, I was actually speaking with a crooked mouth,” Bridges told NBC4 when discussing the viral video that recently went public — the incident occurred seven months ago.

The guy who served the violent blow fled the scene, and no police report was filed.

“It stunned me because I didn’t realize I was hit until I was on the ground,” Bridges said. The actor said he never pressed charges because he doesn’t know who hit him and cannot provide a description.

“Supposedly, somebody decided to sell it, I guess,” Bridges said when asked why the video had surfaced seven months later.

“It doesn’t make me angry, but what I don’t like about it is the fact that my children have to see this, and that’s not good…I always pride myself on trying to do the right thing. I don’t believe in fighting. I believe in talking and communicating.”

Bridges says he’ll think twice before attempting to help anyone in the future.

“I’m 53. I don’t want to fight anybody. I just want to talk.”

He also told TMZ in a statement … “No one likes to be sucker punched, but I am glad that I was there to help my neighbor, who was faced with a potentially dangerous situation.”

Todd added, “Much rather it was me, and not my neighbor.”

