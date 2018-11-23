Houston Texans Owner Bob McNair Passes Away

The Houston Texans have announced that team founder, owner and chief executive officer Bob McNair passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday.

McNair was 80.

In 1999, McNair made the deal that brought the NFL back to Houston after Bud Adams and the Oilers departed in 1996. The Texans under his leadership have experienced numerous playoff berths as well as a consecutive sell-out streak that dates back to 2002.

A long time philanthropist, McNair’s initial bid of $700 million for the Texans has since ballooned. In 2018, the team is estimated to be worth $2.8 billion.

It is with deep sadness that we announce Houston Texans Founder, Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and philanthropist, Robert C. McNair passed away peacefully in Houston today with his loving wife, Janice, and his family by his side. pic.twitter.com/7J9PWoxKZv — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 23, 2018

McNair is survived by his wife, Janice as well as his children, sons Cary and Cal McNair and daughters Ruth Smith and Melissa Reichert.

