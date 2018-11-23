CLOSE
Houston
HomeHouston

Houston Texans Owner Bob McNair Passes Away

Leave a comment

The Houston Texans have announced that team founder, owner and chief executive officer Bob McNair passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday.

McNair was 80.

In 1999, McNair made the deal that brought the NFL back to Houston after Bud Adams and the Oilers departed in 1996. The Texans under his leadership have experienced numerous playoff berths as well as a consecutive sell-out streak that dates back to 2002.

A long time philanthropist, McNair’s initial bid of $700 million for the Texans has since ballooned. In 2018, the team is estimated to be worth $2.8 billion.

McNair is survived by his wife, Janice as well as his children, sons Cary and Cal McNair and daughters Ruth Smith and Melissa Reichert.

Houston Texans Owner Bob McNair Passes Away was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close