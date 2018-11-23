Deitrick Haddon & Zaytoven Release Music Video For “Christmas Prayer”

You know that saying that goes, “reach people where they are?” Stellar award-winning gospel singer Deitrick Haddon and Grammy award-winning producer Zaytoven did exactly that in a new music video for “Christmas Prayer,” a track off their forthcoming holiday album due in December.

“Christmas Prayer” is one of seven songs featured on the collaborative EP titled, Zaytoven & Deitrick Haddon Greatest Gift. Zaytoven, who came up with the idea after being a long-time fan of Deitrick’s style, produced the entire album, while Deitrick penned three songs and lent his voice on all.

“We wanted to put some hope and love together to reunite families. It was such an incredible process, we finished the record in less than a week,” Zaytoven says.

This isn’t the first time the two worked together, either. They collaborated on Usher’s recent “A” album and their work ties were further brought to light when Deitrick teased a snippet of “Make Love” last week.

“As Christians, we’re told to shy away from love-making, but as long as your married, it’s actually a beautiful thing, especially during the holidays! I actually proposed to my wife on Christmas, so in addition to it being a time to celebrate Christ, it’s a time to celebrate my marriage and family as well,” says Deitrick Haddon in response to the buzz around the new music.

Zaytoven, who grew up in church and actually still serves as a musician in his home church, says it’s always been a dream of his to break into the gospel industry. Well, wish granted and a gift for us all!

The Zaytoven & Deitrick Haddon Greatest Gift project, infused with the perfect dose of sultry R&B and soulful gospel, hits digital music outlets on Dec. 7, 2018. Check out the track list below and watch their music video for “Christmas Prayer” here first in the video up top!

Zaytoven & Deitrick Haddon Greatest Gift Track List

1. Christmas Prayer

2. Christmas with U

3. Make Love (On Christmas)

4. Silent Night

5. Greatest Gift

6. Holiday Bae-cation

7. Good Christmas

8. Make Love On Christmas (Family Version)

