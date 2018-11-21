CLOSE
NBA Player Terry Rozier Sued By Costume Company for Making Money Off ‘Scream’ Ghost Face Mask

(Terry Rozier Instagram)

Boston Celtics player Terry Rozier allegedly made a pretty large amount of cash from selling his own merchandise using the iconic mask from the movie, Scream.

But the creators of the mask believe they got ripped off, and now they reportedly want their cut. Rozier, who goes by the nickname, “Scary Terry,” has been selling shirts and sweatshirts featuring his slogan combined with the infamous mask from the 1996 thriller.

The Blast reports, Fun World costume company claims they are the original designer of the “Ghost Face Mask,” and officially licensed it for use in the slasher film and other movies.

The company reportedly says the Celtics player is using their design and copyright without permission, claiming he has, “adopted the Ghost Face Mask design as his own mascot and paired the design with his alter ego “Scary Terry,” The Blast reports.

Fun World accuses Rozier of ripping off their work and making a profit, and are reportedly suing for unspecified damages plus $150,000 per infringement.





Close