CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Man In Stolen Firefighter’s Uniform Called 911 After Falling From Tree

Leave a comment

(Think stock Photos)

Cobb County 911 got an emergency call Friday night from who they believed to be a firefighter, after he fell more than 20 feet out of a tree, reports Action News.

When police arrived to help him, they didn’t find a firefighter, they found an impersonator.

Cobb County Fire Chief Randy Crider told Channel 2 Action News that Conrad Sloane, 22, had “stolen everything on him,” including a radio with access to police and fire information.

Sloane allegedly told police that he was an off-duty DeKalb County firefighter, Channel 2 reported. He was wearing a stolen uniform with an emergency medical technician’s patch on the sleeve and had a stolen radio, Crider said.

“He had all of the patches of that department’s logo and his EMT certification on the arm that represents whoever’s uniform he stole … represents their skill set, their certification,” Crider said.

Crider told the news station he was most disturbed by the stolen radio.

“If he were to make a false call to a certain area of the county, and a number of officers were to respond, that leaves that territory … vulnerable,” Crider said. “And he could do something there that’s in violation of the law.”

It is unknown why he was in the tree he fell from, but Sloane allegedly told police his drone was stuck. However, no drone was found.

Sloane reportedly faces felony charges of impersonating a firefighter and theft, according to Cobb County Jail records. He remains in the Cobb County Jail without bond.

Celebrity Jailbirds
36 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Fire truck , firefighter , theft

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close