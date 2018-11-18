CLOSE
Macy’s Dragged For How It Portrays Black Fathers In New Holiday Ad

An image of a Black dad in a traditional family setting is missing, some folks are complaining.

Macy’s came under fire on social media by Twitter users who were appalled that images in the department store’s holiday ad are missing Black dads in a traditional family setting.

“So I’m just trying to understand this advertisement Macy’s has…. So they make the black woman a single mother, and the black man gay AND in an IR relationship. Meanwhile BOTH white families are traditionally structured…THROW THEE ENTIRE AD AWAY #Macys #Foh #NegativeStereotype,” one Twitter user posted on Saturday.

It’s unclear whether Macy’s has more than these four family images in its holiday ad campaign. However, these pictures touched a sore spot for many.

 

While scores of Black dads are not married to the mother of their child, that doesn’t mean that they are uninvolved their child’s life.

Black men, compared to white and Hispanic fathers, were the most involved in their children’s daily lives—from talking to their kids to helping them with homework—according to a 2013 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study.

Most Black fathers live with their sons and daughters, the book “All In” by Josh Levs noted. About 2.5 million Black fathers live with their children, while approximately 1.7 million of them don’t live under the same roof with their kids. Many of these fathers don’t marry the mother of their children, but that doesn’t make them absentee fathers, as New York Time’s Charles Blow underscored.

Still, not everyone was angry with Macy’s ad.

“People are more concerned about the portrayal of black single mothers then actual black single mothers. The only way Macy’s could releases that ad and not get any backlash is because being a black single mom is the norm. But I don’t see anyone trying to change that,” posted a Twitter user who goes by the handle @Tears4Clowns.

Another Twitter user simply called the backlash “fake outrage.”

What do you think?

Macy’s Dragged For How It Portrays Black Fathers In New Holiday Ad was originally published on newsone.com

