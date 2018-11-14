Mississippi Governor Defends Hyde-Smith ‘Public Hanging’ Comment Because Of ’20 Million Aborted African-American Children’

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith is making no apologies for saying she would go to a public hanging and be in the “front row.” In addition, neither is the governor of Mississippi who is justifying her comments by bringing up “20 million African-American aborted children.”

Governor Phil Bryant (who once declared April “Confederate Heritage Month”) said as Hyde-Smith stood by his side, “Absolutely we have been sensitive to race relations in this state. We brought the President of the United States here to open the civil rights museum and African-American leadership failed to even come to the event because the president was there.”

He then added, “Today I talked about the genocide of over 20 million African-American children. See in my heart, I am confused about where the outrage is at about 20 million African-American children that have been aborted. No one wants to say anything about that, no one wants to talk about that.”

Yep, he actually compared abortions to racist comments from a Senator see below.

Reporter: Why did you make reference to lynchings when running against an AfAm candidate? “Well what about the 20 million abortions African Americans have done???????? Nobody is talking about that.” pic.twitter.com/eNpkxJgNzw — Husayn Symonds 🇧🇲 (@HusaynPS) November 13, 2018

CNN commentator Keith Boykin wrote on Twitter, “A Black woman exercising control over her own body without outside government interference has nothing to do with a white government official advocating ‘public hangings’ in a former slave state with a long history of lynching Black people.” In addition to that, Bryant’s number is a Fox News talking point lie.

In Mississippi, the majority of women getting abortions are white. According to GutMatcher.org, “Some 39% of women obtaining abortions were white, 28% were black, 25% were Hispanic and 9% were of other racial or ethnic backgrounds.”

Mississippi Today reports, “Abortions among African American women have decreased by 32 percent in recent years, while the rate for white women has dropped by 14 percent. The 2017 report suggests that increased reliance on contraception — particularly long-acting reversible contraception, such as IUDs and implants, which the CDC say is the most effective method for preventing unintended pregnancy among sexually active women — have contributed to the decline.” Ironically, Mississippi is one of the hardest states in which to get contraception.

Hyde-Smith is facing Democrat Mike Espy in a runoff on Nov. 27. If Espy wins the election, he will become Mississippi’s first Black senator since Reconstruction.

Let’s hope Mississippi votes out this hate.

Mississippi Governor Defends Hyde-Smith ‘Public Hanging’ Comment Because Of ’20 Million Aborted African-American Children’ was originally published on newsone.com