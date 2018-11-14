CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational News

Idris Elba’s Daughter Named Golden Globe Ambassador

Leave a comment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Idris Elba’s daughter has been chosen as the Golden Globe Ambassador to assist with the glitzy awards ceremony.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Wednesday that 16-year-old Isan Elba will assume the ambassador title for the 76th annual Golden Globes Awards in January. Her 46-year-old father was named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine last week.

 

 

An ambassador is traditionally the child of a celebrity and assists with award presentations, handing out trophies to winners and escorting them off stage.

Elba is the second ambassador chosen after last year’s selection of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter, Simone Garcia.

The HFPA rechristened the role, formerly known as Miss Golden Globe, in 2017. The association wanted to expand the role to help recognize the HFPA’s philanthropic efforts throughout the year.

PHOTO: AP

 

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Seeing Double: Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents
19 photos

 

celebrity kids , golden globes 2019 , Idris Elba , Isan Elba

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close