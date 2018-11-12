Andrew Gillum Fires Back At Donald Trump

Andrew Gillum is fighting for every vote to count. Sadly, the President of the United States is not interested in protecting Democracy. He spit out some hate on social media and Gillum responded.

Trump whined on Twitter, “Mayor Gillum conceded on Election Day and now Broward County has put him ‘back into play.’ Bill Nelson conceded Election – now he’s back in play!? This is an embarrassment to our Country and to Democracy!”

Not shockingly, Trump cannot comprehend that conceding is a formality and in Florida an automatic recount is triggered when there’s a lead of less than one half of a percentage. As of now, DeSantis’s “victory” margin has shrunk to 0.47 percentage points, according to The New York Times.

Mayor Andrew Gillum responded to Trump on Twitter, tweeting, “What’s embarrassing to democracy is not counting every vote — and you, of course. Count every vote.”

What’s embarrassing to democracy is not counting every vote — and you, of course. Count every vote. https://t.co/ZfrBBcymrg — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) November 9, 2018

As NewsOne reported earlier today, Broward County Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes has been sued by Florida Gov. Rick Scott’s senate campaign and the National Republican Senatorial Committee for “incompetence” because she has not announced how many votes are left to count. According to the Orlando Sentinel, as votes continued to be counted, DeSantis’ lead shrank to less than half of a percentage point and in the Senate contest that Scott was running in, Democrat Bill Nelson was trailing by “about 15,000 votes, a margin of 0.18 points.”

Big fist bump to Gillum pushing back against Trump who sounds more like a dictator every day. We hope every vote is counted and the true victor rises up — Andrew Gillum.

