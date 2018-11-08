Keke Wyatt is in a blissful mood.

The singer is celebrating a new marriage to her now husband Zachariah Darring, months after she tearfully told the world that her ex had left her while she was pregnant.

Per TMZ, Wyatt has long moved on from her “toxic” ex-Michael Ford and has now wed Zacariah. The pair got married last month in Indianapolis. To top the praise report, Wyatt confirms that one of her children who was stricken with cancer is now cancer free!

“You can’t have testimony without a test,” Wyatt said.

Last September, Wyatt revealed that Ford wanted a divorce from her while she was eight months pregnant around the same time that one of the couple’s children was battling cancer. But Keke has persevered.

Congrats to the couple!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Keke Wyatt Is Celebrating A New Marriage And Her Child Being Cancer-Free was originally published on praisehouston.com

Also On Black America Web: