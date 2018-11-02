CLOSE
Python Presents Slithery Situation At Texas Goodwill Store

(AP Photo)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Goodwill worker collecting clothes and other items at a Texas sorting center was surprised to find an albino python clinging to the side of a bin.

The python was huddled in a pile of clothes when the worker discovered it Thursday at the center in Fort Worth.

Manager James Murphy says it’s not clear if the snake slithered away from its owner and was accidentally dropped off or if its donation was intentional.

The python had a serpentine journey: It arrived at one of nearly 40 Goodwill donation drop-offs in the area before being transported to the Fort Worth sorting center.

Goodwill staffers will care for the python until the owner claims it or a permanent home is found.

