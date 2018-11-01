CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Ex ‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Shannade Clermont Pleads Guilty To Fraud

Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) — A former cast member of the television reality series “Bad Girls Club” has pleaded guilty in New York to wire fraud.

Shannade Clermont entered the plea Thursday in Manhattan federal court.

Prosecutors say the 24-year-old Clermont stole debit card information from a man who died shortly after a “prostitution date” with her.

Clermont told U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald that she knew she was breaking the law when she used stolen debit cards to buy things on the internet.

Spectators to the plea included seven family members of the man she visited in January 2017. He was found dead of a drug overdose in his Manhattan apartment the next morning.

Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 6. A plea deal calls for her to spend up to 18 months in prison.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Reality TV Couples Whose Reality Didn’t End Well
15 photos

 

 

bad girls club , fraud , reality Show TV stars , shannon and shannade clermont

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close