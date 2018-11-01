CLOSE
‘Soul Food’s’ ‘Miles’ Is 55 And Super Fine! [PHOTO]

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

Actor Michael Beach, who you’ve seen in movies like First Sunday, Lean On Me, Waiting To Exhale and Soul Food, just turned 55. And he is fine!

Beach posted a series of shirtless photos to his Instagram page with the caption:

“Today I am 55 years old!

#happybirthday to ME

Trust me – age IS a factor when it comes to physical health but so are many other things in life. Don’t let excuses stop you! …

My man @vududaddy came over to my LAB ( #garagegym ) and took some natural light pics of me playing with some dumbbells. Thank you brother.

#55andfit #selftrained #commitment#effort #hardwork #dedication#menshealth #fitness #enjoylife”

See the photos below:

 

