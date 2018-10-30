CLOSE
Houston
Texans Trade Future Draft Picks For Broncos’ WR Demaryius Thomas

Denver Broncos training camp 2016 at Dove Valley

Source: John Leyba / Getty

In a stunning trade deadline move, the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans made a deal — sending former All-Pro WR Demaryius Thomas to the Texans in exchange for fourth and seventh round picks.

Thomas ranks second all-time on the Broncos receiving list in regards to catches and touchdowns behind Rod Smith. The move comes on the heels of Texans speedy wide out Will Fuller tearing his ACL in last Thursday night’s contest against the Miami Dolphins.

The Texans, current winners of five straight games ironically face Thomas’ now old team — the Broncos, on Sunday.

Texans Trade Future Draft Picks For Broncos’ WR Demaryius Thomas was originally published on theboxhouston.com

