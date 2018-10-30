Kanye Teases Big Baller Brand Collab

Is Kanye West collaborating with Big Baller Brand?

Ye fans certainly seem to think so following his recent Twitter post.

When West shared a picture of him and the Triple-B team, many quickly assumed a collaboration is in the works.

And TODAY on ESPN pic.twitter.com/gRq1ONHpGW — ye (@kanyewest) October 27, 2018

As reported by solecollector.com, West retweeted a handful of comments including some which alluded to a Yeezy x Big Baller Brand project. The rapper was also accompanied by label mate Cyhi The Prynce, who further hinted that the two brands could be working together.

I told y’all I was going to talk to Lavar Ball today watch our next move — CYHI THE PRYNCE (@CyhiThePrynce) October 27, 2018

While you’re waiting for updates regarding the potential BBB x Yeezy collaborative, West has designed some gear for his conservative pal Candace Owens and her new “BLEXIT” movement — meant to represent “the black exit from the Democrat party.”

Describing the idea, Owens says, “BLEXIT is a national movement of minorities that have awakened to the truth. It is for those who have taken an objective look at our decades-long allegiance to the left and asked ourselves “what do we have to show for it?”

Kanye’s contributions to the cause were debuted Saturday at Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit in Washington.

As reported by The Blast, there are three different t-shirts and a hat available for sale on the BLEXIT website, all of which say “Design by Kanye West.”

Owens plans on taking her BLEXIT movement on tour next year.

#BLEXIT is about the beautiful stories of so many black people who have awakened themselves to the possibilities of our future, as Americans. The press is trying to use Kanye’s name to create drama and further divisiveness which is WRONG. Here is statement of clarity from me: pic.twitter.com/PJSdM2PRFi — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 29, 2018

