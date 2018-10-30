Put on your Cross Colours, overalls and whatever else you can find that has a 90’s flair and head to Anita Wilson’s house. The gospel artist is taking us back with her new video for “He Will.” This fun video captures the essence of everything 90’s as well as makes references from the movie “House Party.”

As it begins two girls are arriving to Anita’s house for the party. Anita is rocking bamboo earrings with a sweater that has a whole bunch of colors in it. People around the house are playing games, dancing to music and enjoying life.

In a portion of the video we see some folks dancing too close to the DJ table and the music messes up. Just like from the movie “House Party,” the DJ gets a little upset, but they keep the party going.

Moreover, in the next part Anita is in church with the same people who were at the party. She sings praises to God as the choir backs her up.

The lyrics are encouraging and beautiful as she sings, “Keep holding on, he will see you through.”

Do a little two-step for the Lord as you watch the video and let us know what you think of it!

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Anita Wilson Takes Back To The 90’s In Video For “He Will” [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com