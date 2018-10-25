Snoop Dogg And Kirk Franklin Team Up For ‘From Gangster To Gospel To Redemption’ Web Series [VIDEO]

In January, Snoop Dogg fans were shocked when he announced he was going to make a gospel album. The “Bible of Love” when it came out received great reviews and Snoop enlisted gospel as well as R&B artists that we love.

According to BET, Patti LaBelle, Tye Tribbett, Fred Hammond and more lent their voices to make this a success.

This album sat at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums for six weeks. Snoop is now moving forward and decided to do a three-part YouTube series titled “From Gangster To Gospel To Redemption,” with Kirk Franklin. In episode 1 the two of them talk about faith, family and moments of their past.

Franklin spoke about the first time he ever met Snoop at BET’s Soul Train Awards and received a gem from the rapper. Snoop said, “95 percent of the gangster rappers were born and raised in a church, and the first style of music that they heard or were introduced to was church music—was gospel music. That’s their upbringing. That’s why you notice when every gangsta rapper wins an award, what’s the first thing they say?”

Kirk during the interview spoke about how rappers like Eric B., Big Daddy Kane and more influenced him even though he grew up in church. He recalls in 1998, Snoop asked if they could collaborate and Kirk didn’t know what to do. Kirk said, “I was scared to death. Because, I know on the West Coast, y’all were coming out of that whole Death Row movement, and it was still fresh, it was still new. And it scared me to death because it was so real.” Even at that time Kirk could see the passion Snoop had and years later got to work with him. Watch the first episode of “From Gangster To Gospel To Redemption” and let us know what you think.

