WATCH: Trailer For Lifetime’s R. Kelly Docuseries Is Released

Lifetime has finally revealed its official trailer for the six-hour R. Kelly docuseries that will air in three parts starting in January.

Surviving R. Kelly will include over 50 interviews of the “brave” women who have accused the singer of sexual, mental and physical abuse.

“There’s a difference between R. Kelly and Robert. R. Kelly’s this fun, laughing, loving guy,” a woman narrates in the clip. “But Robert…is the devil.”

The series will also feature comments by John Legend, R&B artist Sparkle, a one-time Kelly collaborator and the aunt of the woman alleged to be one of his underage victims and who was allegedly featured in a notorious sex tape that sent Kelly to trial. He was acquitted.

Wendy Williams, and civil rights activist Tarana Burke. Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea Kelly, ex-girlfriend Kitti Jones and brothers Carey and Bruce were also interviewed for the doc.

Some very brave Black women have trusted us with their stories, their truth and their trauma,” executive producer dream hampton said in a statement. “They are survivors, and I’m honoured to share their stories with the world.”

Over the past 25 years, multiple women have accused Kelly of sexual misconduct.