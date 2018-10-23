Faith And Football: Los Angeles Rams Player Brandin Cooks Has Been Sprinkling Jesus All Over Social Media

The NFL season has been going on for several weeks now and in some team locker rooms before each game a prayer is said. Certain players are very outspoken when it comes to their religion as well. NFL player, Brandin Cooks of the Los Angeles Rams continues to spread the love of God on social media.

According to The Christian Post, he sent out a message to his 115,000 followers saying, “Jesus Is the light of the world whoever follows Him will never be in darkness.” The tweet so far has over 700 likes and over 100 retweets. Days later he posted the statement, “Follow in [Christ’s] steps,” as well as, “Build yourself up in holy faith.” On his Twitter profile, Cooks included the Bible verse Psalm 144:6.

Jesus Is the light of the world whoever follows him will never be in darkness — Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) October 5, 2018

The Rams are currently the only team in the NFL that is undefeated this season. A survey done by, Ryan P. Burge of Eastern Illinois University shows that NFL players were second of all professional athletes to post Bible verses on their profiles. We also can’t forget when the Eagles won the Super Bowl head coach Doug Pederson said, “I can only give the praise to my Lord and savior Jesus Christ for giving me this opportunity. And I’m going to tell you something. I’ve got the best players in the world, and it’s a resilient group.”

