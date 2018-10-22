Commissioned Reunites For New Gospel Album And Biopic [VIDEO]

Commissioned group members Fred Hammond, Keith Staten, Michael Williams, Marvin Sapp, Michael Brooks, Mitchell Jones, Karl Reid and Marcus Cole are allegedly back in the studio working on an album. Together!

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, the gospel group is also working on a biopic with Grammy Award winning producer, Jovan Dawkins. The movie, which sources say they’re looking to release with Netflix, is slated to tell the story of “how the group got started, when they disbanded, their individual careers (Fred Hammond and Marvin Sapp) and how they reunited.”

The group originated in Detroit with only six members (Fred Hammond, Mitchell Jones, Keith Staten, Karl Reid, Michael Brooks, and Michael Williams) in 1982, two years after Hammond played bass for The Winans. When Staten and Brooks left the group in 1991, Marvin Sapp, Maxx Frank and Eddie Howard Jr. joined.

Eddie Howard, however, left circa 1994, and Michael Williams followed a year later. In between the changes, Hammond temporarily stepped away to pursue a solo career and also make music with Radical For Christ.

