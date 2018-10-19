CLOSE
News
Home > News > Top News

Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed 18-Year-Old Nia Wilson Indicted By Grand Jury

She was killed by John Lee Cowell on July 22.

Leave a comment

(Nia Wilson via AP)

The suspected white supremacist John Lee Cowell, who brutally killed 18-year-old Nia Wilson in July, has been indicted by a grand jury.  He was charged with the murder of Wilson and attempted murder of Malika Harris.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Assistant District Attorney Butch Ford said, “For me, it was really about efficiency, particularly for the family. They ask that we try to proceed as efficient as possible so that they could, essentially, have their day in court.”

The San Francisco Chronicle also reports, “Cowell appeared at Tuesday’s hearing with a shaved head and dressed in red jail garb. He did not speak on the record.”

The family of Wilson said they would support the death penalty, but his defense team is already claiming Cowell is mentally ill. Shortly after Wilson was killed, his family released a bizarre statement about Cowell’s mental health, saying, “Unfortunately, John has been suffering from mental illness most of his life. He has been in & out of Jail & has not had the proper treatment. When he was released from the Atascadero State Mental Facility inside the Atascadero State Prison on 5/8/18, there was not a place for him to go with most of the mental institutions being shut down. Knowing that he was diagnosed with being bi-polar & schizophrenia, the system has failed in this instance.”

On July 22, Cowell stabbed Nia Wilson in the neck at the Bay Area Rapid Transit’s MacArthur Station in Oakland on Sunday night. The 18-year-old’s sister, Malika Harris, was also stabbed, but survived. Cowell, 27, was initially unidentified, but Shaun King and other community activists helped to identify him. See the video of his arrest below.

Our condolences go out to Wilson’s friends and family. We truly hope they receive justice.

Rest in power, Nia.

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018
6 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed 18-Year-Old Nia Wilson Indicted By Grand Jury was originally published on newsone.com

murder , Nia Wilson , White Supremacist

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close