Jussie Smollett Surprises 6-Year Old Double Amputee With Handicap Accessible Van

(Kayden Kinckle Instagram)

Jussie Smollett seems to enjoy making people smile. The Empire star just gave the family of a 6-year-old boy with two prosthetic legs the gift of a lifetime.

Smollett surprised  Kayden Kinckle, who was born with a birth defect called omphalocele, and his family with a new handicap-accessible van. Which as you could imagine, will help to make traveling just a little bit easier.

This thoughtful gift comes just in time since Kayden, who’s a double amputee, will get getting new legs soon. According to Bossip, His condition causes internal organs to remain outside the body, and was born with his legs deformed in utero. He underwent two abdominal surgeries, and at 2 years old, his left leg and right foot were amputated.

 

#jussiesmollett

#Family1st #AmpLife #jussiesmollett

As reported by TMZ, Kayden and Jussie have a history together; he brought Kayden with him to the NBA Awards last year and he helped promote Kayden’s mom’s book, Stepping Out on Faith: The Kayden Kinckle Story. A Mother’s Journey.

3 thoughts on “Jussie Smollett Surprises 6-Year Old Double Amputee With Handicap Accessible Van

  1. L on said:

    AWESOME!!!!!
    I luv Jussie in his role as Jamal on Empire.

    What a selfless gesture it was for him to do this for this little boy and his family.
    I’m sure the little one will never forget the gift that was given to him.

  3. tedgravely on said:

    Jussie, great job. Now it’s not true, but Jussie could pass for that boy’s daddy (or uncle). That means a lot to that beautiful family.

