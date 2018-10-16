CLOSE
Chance The Rapper Weighs In On Chicago Mayoral Race

(Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Chance the Rapper is weighing in on the Chicago mayor’s race.

The Grammy Award-winning artist from Chicago on Tuesday endorsed Amara Enyia in the 2019 race to replace Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Chance, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, said during a news conference at City Hall that he and Enyia “share a vision for what Chicago could be.” He says they both want to help “people on the bottom.”

He also says he “probably won’t ever be running for mayor” himself, despite becoming more politically active in recent years.

Enyia is director of the Chamber of Commerce in a west side Chicago neighborhood. She ran briefly for mayor in 2015, but dropped out before the election.

More than a dozen people have said they’re running in the February election.

