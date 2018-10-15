Solange’s New Album Is Coming This Fall

Solange is finally ready to release the follow-up to A Seat at the Table!
In a brand new interview with The New York Times, Solo says it will “likely arrive into the world fully formed at some mysterious and unexpected moment.” The album was recorded in different locations across North America including Jamaica, New Orleans and Topanga Canyon in California. “There is a lot of jazz at the core,” she told the Times. “But with electronic and hip-hop drum and bass because I want it to bang and make your trunk rattle.”
RELATED: Who Knew? Solange Has Been Mama Tina’s #WCW Since She Was A Kid…Here’s Why
RELATED: WATCH: Solange Accepts Harvard Foundation Artist of the Year Award
What also changed the direction of the album for her? Donald Judd’s Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas. “I realize how much wider, figuratively and literally, my work could be if I took myself away as subject,” she says.
Don’t Touch Her Ish: Solange’s Epic Hair Evolution
Don’t Touch Her Ish: Solange’s Epic Hair Evolution
1. Young Solange donned micro braids with highlights back in 2002.1 of 18
2. Solo’s braids got a little shorter and a little more burgundy.2 of 18
3. Solange took a page out of Bey’s book and opted for a honey blonde look.3 of 18
4. Her side-swept bang was all the rage back in 2004.4 of 18
5. Solo went super long and blonde in 2004.5 of 18
6. Back to black in ’06.6 of 18
7. Solange went for a more sophisticated look with these bouncy curls.7 of 18
8. Sultry and Straight.8 of 18
9. Solo was bangin’ back in ’09.9 of 18
10. Started from the bottom.10 of 18
11. Solange’s free spirit peaked with her new, short do.11 of 18
12. With the ‘fro, we get to see how gorgeous her face really is.12 of 18
13. Solo rocked the long braids in 2012.13 of 18
14. Solo brought in 2013 with her reliable afro.14 of 18
15. She continued the year with even bigger hair.15 of 18
16. Flawless!16 of 18
17. She can do no wrong.17 of 18
18. And we’re here for every moment of it.18 of 18
Join The Box Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone
Solange’s New Album Is Coming This Fall was originally published on theboxhouston.com