Houston
Solange's New Album Is Coming This Fall

Solange is finally ready to release the follow-up to A Seat at the Table!

In a brand new interview with The New York Times, Solo says it will “likely arrive into the world fully formed at some mysterious and unexpected moment.” The album was recorded in different locations across North America including Jamaica, New Orleans and Topanga Canyon in California.  “There is a lot of jazz at the core,” she told the Times. “But with electronic and hip-hop drum and bass because I want it to bang and make your trunk rattle.”

What also changed the direction of the album for her? Donald Judd’s Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas. “I realize how much wider, figuratively and literally, my work could be if I took myself away as subject,” she says.

