Erika Alexander Will Guest-Star On ‘Black Lightning’

Actress, writer, producer and activist Erika Alexander (Living Single) has been cast in a recurring role in the upcoming second season of The CW/WBTV hit drama Black Lightning.

She will play Perenna, a therapist with telepathic abilities who is trying to help Jennifer (series star China Anne McClain) acclimate to her manifesting powers and the emotions that go along with them. Alexander is currently slated to appear in three episodes.

Alexander is best known for her roles as Cousin Pam on the NBC sitcom The Cosby Show, as well as Maxine Shaw on the FOX/WBTV sitcom Living Single, for which she won two best actress NAACP Image Awards. She recently played Detective LaToya in the acclaimed blockbuster film Get Out.

She has upcoming roles in HBO’s Insecure and the horror-thriller film I See You, with Helen Hunt. Her additional recent acting credits include the series Queen Sugar, Beyond and Bosch.

n addition to acting, Alexander campaigned for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns and has launched a multi-platform content company called Color Farm Media with Ben Arnon, a former Google executive and blockchain tech entrepreneur. She is on the advisory board of VoteRunLead.org, a non-partisan group that trains women to run for office and win.

Color Farm Media’s new slate of film, television and digital projects features diverse creators and has already hit the ground running, setting up an untitled horror/thriller film, written by Alexander, at Lionsgate Entertainment.

Alexander is also a co-writer of the new Buffy spin-off, Giles, a graphic novel collaboration with Joss Whedon and Dark Horse. Alexander previously collaborated on Dark Horse’s award-winning, ground-breaking sci-fi series Concrete Park.

