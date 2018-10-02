Life & Style
Wal-Mart Buys Plus-Size Line Eloquii

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart says it’s acquiring an online plus-size fashion brand called Eloquii Design Inc., extending its buying spree of niche brands as it tries to compete better with online leader Amazon.com

Walmart declined to disclose the purchase price, but says the move will help it get a foothold into the $21 billion plus-size women’s clothing arena.

Eloquii also operates five retail stores. It says its executive team, including CEO Mariah Chase, and its 100 employees will continue to be based in Long Island City, New York, and Columbus, Ohio.

Walmart aims to attract younger and more affluent shoppers with its string of acquisitions. Two years ago, it bought Jet.com for more than $3 billion and since then, it’s been concentrating on buying smaller online brands such as Bonobos and Moosejaw.

 

