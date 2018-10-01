CLOSE
Shareef O’Neal To Have Heart Surgery

There’s some sobering news for young Shareef O’Neal and his parents, Shaunie and Shaquille O’Neal. The budding UCLA basketball star has revealed that he will have to miss playing ball this season because of a heart issue that will require major surgery … but vows to return.

Doctors recently discovered O’Neal heart ailment during a routine checkup, and the freshman will soon undergo corrective surgery. O’Neal, whom ESPN.com ranked 32nd among the nation’s incoming freshmen, described this missed season to TMZ as a “bump in the road.

“A lot of people are asking if it’s career ending,” O’Neal told TMZ. “The answer is absolutely not. It’s just a little bump in the road and I’ll be back in no time.” He said via Twitter he’s looking forward to returning to the court.

 

According to the report, Shareef didn’t specify the exact problem — but said the issue is severe enough that he’ll be having heart surgery in the near future.

“Thank God the UCLA medical staff caught it early,” O’Neal said.

Shareef says he’s been talking with his parents  about how best to handle the situation — and will NOT withdraw from school while recovering.

“During rehab, I’ll be attending my classes and being a normal student.”

Shareef says he vows to return to the court in 2019 after redshirting this upcoming season — and describes the ordeal as “just a bump in the road.”

“I’ll be back in no time.”

 

