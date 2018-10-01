Two Black 4-year-old girls were allegedly tied up by their preschool teachers in Decatur, Georgia, last week, and one of the children’s mothers said her daughter has not been her usual self since.

The two female teachers were “accused of zip-tying the children’s hands behind their backs as a form of punishment” on Sept. 24, WSB-TV reported. The teachers resigned on Friday.

The students claimed the teachers “threatened to throw spiders on them if they didn’t stop acting up,” the report continued.

Tyisha Fernandes, one of the girls’ mothers, claimed her daughter “said, ‘mommy, I was scared to tell you because I thought I was going to get in trouble.’”

The principal of Oak View Elementary in DeKalb County sent a letter to parents two days after the alleged incident.

“This letter is written to make you aware of an incident that occurred at our school last week,” Sabrina Pressley wrote in part. “The incident took place in one of our pre-K classrooms. A parent brought it to our attention on Tuesday.”

The letter confirmed the teachers were under investigation and have been removed as staff members, conflicting with earlier reports of their resignations.

“The safety and security of our children continues to be one of our main priorities,” the letter concluded. “We sincerely thank you for helping us in this endeavor.”

Black 4-Year-Olds Tied Up By Preschool Teachers In Georgia was originally published on newsone.com

