Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford will be testifying today. As of now, three women (Ford, Deborah Ramierz and Julie Swetnick) have accused him of sexual crimes, and Dr. Ford’s testimony may have an impact on his confirmation. The discussion about sexual harassment has brought out heated emotions, and a panel on CNN got explosive .

CNN political analyst Kristen Powers laid into Donald Trump‘s former campaign adviser Michael Caputo who does not believe Dr. Ford. Powers explained, “In the 1980s, I went to high school then, this was a time when women just simply were not believed and everybody sounded like Donald Trump and Michael Caputo. So if you’re going to ask why women didn’t come forward, Michael, that’s your answer. Just listen to yourself.”

Caputo nearly popped a blood vessel, screaming, “You’re going to call me out like that?” Caputo yelled. “Stop interrupting me!”

Calm, cool and collected, Powers also added, “This is exactly what people like Michael always did when Black people said there was police brutality. They said that Black people were making it up until there were videos of it and then you can’t deny anymore that it was made up. Unfortunately, there were no cellphones in the 1980s.”

Caputo roared Powers was inappropriate and she was challenging him for “ratings.” Powers replied, “That’s bonkers — literally, insane.” Caputo continued to rant, watch below:

Sadly, regardless of what happens today, Kavanaugh will more than likely be confirmed.

CNN Commentator Calls Out ‘Bonkers’ Republican For Not Believing Black People Or Women was originally published on newsone.com

