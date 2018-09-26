Damon Wayans, Jr. Takes Basketball Wife Aja Metoyer To Court Over Child Support

According to The Blast, Happy Together star Damon Wayans Jr. claims his reality star baby mama, Aja Metoyer, isn’t taking their daughters’ education seriously and questions how she spends the money she receives in child support from him and NBA star Dwyane Wade.

Wayans filed documents Friday in Los Angeles asking a judge to change the current custody orders with the Basketball Wives star. The former couple are childhood sweethearts with two daughters, ages 13 and 15. Metoyar also has a child with D-Wade, 4-year-old Xavier, who was conceived back in 2013.

Up until now, Metoyer had primary physical custody of the girls and both parents had joint legal custody. Wayans now wants primary custody during the week, claiming the girls are “suffering scholastically” because of their mom’s “inability to prioritize their education.”

He also claims his daughters are “habitually absent” or tardy to class, among a host of other issues he says are negatively affecting their education and home life.

The actor brings up Wade in his documents, alleging Metoyer is irresponsibly spending child support money: “I do not know how [Metoyer] spends the child support money she receives from me or the father of [Metoyer’s] other child, a 4-year-old whose father is basketball star Dwayne [sic] Wade.”

Wayans argues that Metoyer constantly “puts her own needs before those” of the children, and claims his daughters are routinely left alone to care of Xavier.

PHOTO: PR Photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: