Patti LaBelle, Deborah Joy Winans & Many More Lift Their Voices For ‘Greenleaf’ Season 3 Soundtrack

Patti Labelle pays tribute to Aretha Franklin during her concert in Philadelphia

Source: Hugh Dillon/WENN.com / WENN

Greenleaf’ fans get ready because Lionsgate Music just announced that the hit drama series will be putting out a soundtrack for the 3rd season. The show that is based upon a megachurch in Memphis, TN is filled with so many secrets, family drama and more. Each episode is accompanied by music that fits perfectly with every scene of the show.

The featured single, “Changed” is sung by Patti LaBelle, who joins forces with Deborah Joy Winans to create beautiful harmony. If this song sounds familiar it’s an iconic gospel his by Tramaine Hawkins and was originally recorded by Walker Hawkins. This soundtrack will be available for digital download on Friday, September 28th.

Fans will be excited to hear inspiring songs by several other artists such as Voice of Atlanta, Keith David and Josiah Bell. You can pre-order this album here! We can’t wait to hear it as we keep enjoying the show.

 

Patti LaBelle, Deborah Joy Winans & Many More Lift Their Voices For ‘Greenleaf’ Season 3 Soundtrack was originally published on getuperica.com

