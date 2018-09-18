Omarian’s Ex Dragged For Being Too Sexy For Disneyland [Photo Inside]

What do you consider inappropriate attire for an amusement park? Over the weekend Omarion’s ex girlfriend and the mother of his two kids, Apryl Jones, took their kids to Disney Land and is being criticized for what she chose to wear The former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star posted a photo of their trip and wrote, “You do whatever makes your kids happy…side note impossible to ever get both kids to look in a damn pic.”

Apryl wore a fitted halter tank and matching shorts that appeared to be spandex. She paired the look with a fitted hat and sneakers.

While some had nothing but positive comments to say about her post, others felt her attire was inappropriate. One user commented, “This what you wear to a kids theme park? Oh okay.” Apryl responded, “yes it is I wear whatever I want to wear. The f*ck!”

What are your thoughts?

