Jasmine Sanders’ New Podcast ‘Brunch Therapy’ Is Here!

Your weekend brunch just got better.

Jasmine Sanders, co-host of the nationally syndicated “D.L. Hughley Show”, your fitness inspo, and “best friend in your head” is ready to connect with listeners across the nation on a more personal level with the release of her new podcast “Brunch Therapy”.

In each podcast, Jasmine will be serving you authentic, relatable conversations about issues that everyone can relate to, she explains, “we’re going to share stories, we’re going to laugh, we’re going to cry, just a little bit.”

That’s what brunch is about, isn’t it?I Getting with your girls (or guys) and catching up on the good, bad, and in-between of our everyday lives over a glass of mimosa (or just orange juice, if that’s your style).

Except with this podcast, you don’t have to leave your bed! Mimosas and jammies, anyone? Oh, and did we mention, it is free!

Subscribe and download Brunch Therapy on Itunes here. The first episode, will have you saying, “girl, no he didn’t” in the first minute of the episode as Jasmine recalls a story of a construction worker who was looking for a come-up before the two even went on a date. Oh boy! You want to hear this.

Look out for new episodes on the following dates:

9/11

9/25

10/9

10/23

11/6

11/20

12/4

12/18

We’ll keep a bottle on ice for you!