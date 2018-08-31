Man Indicted For Allegedly Stealing Teen’s ‘Make America Great Again’ Hat

Kino Jimenez, 30, is facing charges of theft of person, a state jail felony, after viral video showed him pulling a 16-year-old’s “MAGA” hat off of his head and throwing the teen’s drink in his face.

The video, taken by the teen at a San Antonio Whataburger, shows Jimenez blasting the teen for his apparent support of Donald Trump.

“You ain’t supporting shit,” Jimenez could be heard saying.

So went out for a 2am snack and my friend (wearing a MAGA hat) had his hat stolen and a drink thrown in his face (and mine, you can see my arms on the left of the video) pic.twitter.com/B3QjBFIxPk — Brax🕊 (@brxpug) July 4, 2018

According to KHOU11, police tracked down Jimenez and arrested him on July 6 on a warrant for theft of person. He was booked and released later the same day on $5,000 bond.

Police returned the boys hat but he also got a new hat signed by Mr. MAGA himself, Donald Trump. Donald Trump Jr. tweeted about the incident.

If someone can get me this young man’s information I’ll get him a new #maga hat… SIGNED by #potus!!! https://t.co/zHBz4gKpkf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 5, 2018

Jimenez’s trial is scheduled to begin on Oct 19. If convicted, he could face up to two years in state jail, according to My San Antonio.