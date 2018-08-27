White Woman Who Falsely Accused 2 Black Football Players of Rape Rolls Her Eyes Throughout Sentencing Hearing

Nineteen-year-old Nikki Yovino, claimed she was raped by two Sacred Heart University football players and admitted months later to police that she lied to impress a prospective boyfriend. During he sentencing she stood handcuffed, rolling her eyes as one of her victims poured out his heart in court.

In February 2017, Yovino told police that she had been raped by two black Sacred Heart University football players at an off-campus party in Oct. 2016. She claimed the two men pulled her into a bathroom in the basement of the house and told officers that the two held her down and each took a turn sexually assaulting her, reported The Hour. Both men admitted having sex with Yovino in the bathroom, but said it was consensual, The Hour Reported.

Months later Yovino admitted that she lied.

Because of her lie, the two young men who were accused lost their scholarships and had to leave school. They lost their opportunities for education, athletic, and future life success all because Yovino was desperate for attention.

One of her victims, Malik St. Hilaire, remained in the background and did not want to be identified for the past 18 months. But according to The Hour, he requested to confront his accuser directly at her sentencing.

“I went from being a college student to sitting at home being expelled, with no way to clear my name,” St. Hilaire told the judge, as Yovino smirked and rolled her eyes just a few feet away. “I just hope she knows what she has done to me. My life will never be the same. I did nothing wrong, but everything has been altered because of this.”

Frank Riccio II, the attorney representing both of the young men, read a statement from the second young man, whom he identified only by his initials, D.B.

“The last almost two years have been definitely my most difficult of my life,” the statement read. “The roller-coaster of emotions: fear, anger, sadness, embarrassment, depression, anxiety and the list goes on. She accused me of what I believe to be a horrendous, horrific crime out of her own selfish concerns. I lost my scholarship, my dream of continuing to play football and now I am in debt $30,000 and I’m simply trying to get ahead as best as I can.”

Yovino was sentenced to one year behind bars after pleading guilty to two counts of falsely reporting an incident in the second degree and one count of interfering with officers.

In the video Law & Crime posted to their website, Yovino’s body language does not reflect someone who regrets her actions. See it by clicking here.

